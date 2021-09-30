Candy
PIKETON- Piketon Mayor Billy Spencer announced the dates of several community events for its residents to look forward to this month.

Perhaps most notably, Piketon will host its Trick-or-Treat celebration on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Other local Trick-or-Treat celebrations are set for the following dates and times:

  • Pike County Halloween Bash
    • Tuesday, Oct. 26 at the Pike County Fairgrounds
  • Waverly Trick-or-Treat
    • Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Starting Saturday, Oct. 16, the village will host its Fall Yardsale Day followed two days later with the start of its Fall Clean-up week. Between Oct. 18 and Oct. 22, residents are told to place any unwanted item by their curb with exceptions for o batteries, tires, and large appliances.

Those wishing to rid their homes of old papers can do so by participating at the annual Shred-It Day on Saturday, Oct. 23. Located at the government center at 411 S. West St., a large shredder truck will be present between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. 

