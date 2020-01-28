Local students are invited to apply for the 2020 S.T.E.A.M. Scholarship, being offered by Fluor BWXT-Portsmouth.

According to Deneen Garner, of Fluor-BWXT, the scholarship is open to applicants attending high school and graduating in 2020 in Pike, Scioto, Ross, or Jackson counties.

“All applications must be single-sided with no staples and include a complete application with student’s signature, a transcript with student social security number blacked out, recommendation letters, and an essay,” said Garner.

Applications are available online at fbportsmouth.com .

The deadline for application is as follows: Feb. 14 to high school guidance counselor, or Feb. 21 if returned to Deneen Garner by email at deneen.garner@ports.pppo.gov or by mail to Deneen Garner, Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth LLC., P.O. Box 548, Piketon, OH 45661.

For more information, Garner may be reached by calling (740) 897-2609.

