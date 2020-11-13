Throughout the year 2020, people who were born in 1950 have been celebrating one thing in common, and that one thing is turning 70 years of age.
Kay Starr Harris of the Jasper community marked the event by reliving a part of the first decade of her life with an unusual birthday party. A drive-by party was held at the Elm Grove Firehouse on Oct. 17. She, along with her sister and a close friend, donned poodle skirts and bobby socks and welcomed the guests. With rock and roll hits from the 1950s blasting away, her daughters and granddaughters then acted as carhops by taking orders from the folks driving by and delivering hotdogs, chips, soda pop, and decorated cupcakes to their windows. Her sons, sons-in-law, future grandson-in-law and a couple of friends assisted with other aspects of the event. The weather was beautiful and all of the participants and many visitors seemed to have a good time.
Kay received many wishes and cards on the day. She was grateful for all who helped her celebrate and will remember the special day for many years to come. The fabulous 1950s live on.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.