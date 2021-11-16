BG

Baby Girl is a sweet older dog who has delivered many litters of puppies. She is about five years old, vaccinated and treated for parasites. She will be spayed after adoption.

For more information on Baby Girl and other dogs, visit Pike Pet Pals at their 2575 Alma Omega Rd. Waverly location or on Facebook by searching “Pike Pet Pals.”

