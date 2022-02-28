COLUMBUS— The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry recently approved grant funding for 57 projects totaling $394,274 for fire departments in rural areas of Ohio through the Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) Grant program.
Among those 57 projects were five in Pike County- going to the Camp Creek, Pebble Township, Benton Township Piketon Seal Township, and Waverly fire departments.
Those amounts and for what projects are as followed:
- Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department Pike Lucasville $3,206 for boxes for brush truck, wildfire suppression tools
- Pebble Township Volunteer Fire Department Pike Piketon $4,829.75 for MARCS communication devices
- Benton Township Fire Department Pike Waverly $4,778 for Wildfire PPE
- Piketon Seal Township Fire Department Pike Waverly $10,000 for an Utility terrain vehicle
- Waverly, Ohio Fire Department Pike Waverly $1,512.50 for Wildfire PPE and tools
“We are pleased to be able to provide funding to local volunteer fire departments for the acquisition of upgraded firefighting equipment,” said Dan Balser, Chief of the ODNR Division of Forestry. “In addition to the training we provide, this equipment will increase the efficiency of our frontline partners in wildfire prevention and suppression.”
VFA Grant projects are focused on supporting rural fire departments and helping them continue to deliver safety services to their communities. VFA grants are open to fire departments that serve communities with less than 10,000 people within the ODNR Forestry wildfire protection area.
The grant funds may be used by fire departments to purchase UTVs, slip-in wildfire pump units, wildfire and structure fire PPE, MARCS radios, tools, and other items to support fire department operations and development. VFA grants may fund up to 50% of the total project cost, not to exceed $10,000 per grant.
Many rural fire departments in Ohio have tight budgets, and most of their limited resources must be focused on absolute essentials for keeping emergency services up and running. ODNR Forestry’s VFA grant program helps supplement fire department budgets and facilitates important purchases like firefighter personal protective equipment and basic fire suppression equipment.
VFA grant funding is provided to ODNR Forestry from the U.S. Forest Service.
