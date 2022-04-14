PIKETON — The First Annual Spring Community Event, sponsored by the Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC), took place on Tuesday, April 12 at the Pike County Fairgrounds and consisted of Easter holiday-related events, and spotlighted organizations that provided resources and information to event-goers.
The main attraction was the Easter Egg Hunts for all age ranges of children from a few months old to 7 and up, all sectioned off for safety and fairness. Overly excited and eager to grab the brightly colored eggs that were waiting to be plucked from the warm Spring grass, the children gathered around the sectioned areas for the official start of the hunts.
With over 3,500 filled plastic eggs scattered throughout the areas, the children were able to walk away with a plentiful bounty of candies and prizes.
During the event, the Easter Bunny was available for photos with the children and families and provided each child with a plush bunny as a keepsake from their visit with the holiday-treasured mascot.
Cuddin’ A Rug Goat Farm provided a small petting zoo with young goats,
chickens, and rabbits. Businesses and organizations were present to provide
information about the resources, programs, and current job openings that are
available to the members of the community that may be in need.
Among the organizations represented: The Community Action of Pike County’s programs such as Early Childhood, Social Services, Community Empowerment, Valley View Health Centers, OhioMeansJobs, as well as, Easter Seals, Safe Link, CareSource, Molina Health, ProMedica Heartland, The Recovery Council, Pike County Drug Abuse Prevention and Reentry Coalition, A Change for Love, and Special Touch Home Care.
Event attendees spent the time talking with all the organizations’ representatives to gain more information about what they offer. The organizations added to the
excitement and fun by providing candy, snacks, crafts, and giveaways for the
families and children attending. The Workforce & Business Development Program
of CAC provided free hot dogs and chips.
The Gus Macker Event members provided water to the attendees during the event at no cost.
The estimated count of attendees was over 400 during the two-hour event. A
statement by one of the participating organizations representative eloquently summed up the atmosphere:
“This has been such an amazing event for the Community! I don’t remember the
last time I have seen so many smiling faces.”
