flag

The Pike County Commissioners met with Kris Ruggles from Strand Associates, an engineering and design company. Ruggles has been working with the county on their sewer expansion and repair projects.

Ruggles came on Thursday, July 13 to discuss sewer expansion on Beavercreek Road, between Zahn’s Corner and the intersection of Beavercreek Road and state Route 32.


  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments