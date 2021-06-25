ADA, Ohio — The following students from Pike County were named to the Dean’s List for spring semester 2021 at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full time.

Abigail Carter Piketon, Piketon High School.

Andrew Kritzwiser Waverly, Waverly High School.

Madison Reed Lucasville, Piketon High School.

