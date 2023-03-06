1. International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day is also observed in support of taking action against gender inequality around the world. We all know the world couldn’t run without women, just listen to Beyoncé. This is the day to appreciate their efforts! Organizations large and small come together to show women just how valuable they are in today’s society. Also make sure to help women around you find resources on scholarships available for women from around the world.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments