International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day is also observed in support of taking action against gender inequality around the world. We all know the world couldn’t run without women, just listen to Beyoncé. This is the day to appreciate their efforts! Organizations large and small come together to show women just how valuable they are in today’s society. Also make sure to help women around you find resources on scholarships available for women from around the world.
2. National Proofreading Day
This holiday is celebrated each year on March 8, a day to promote error-free writing. We all make typos, grammar mistakes, and spelling errors when we write, especially if we are moving too fast! National Proofreading Day is an opportunity to slow down, proofread our work, and then proof it again. And if you’re lucky enough to work with an editor who proofs your work for you, National Proofreading Day is a great opportunity to thank them for always ensuring that your writing is free of mistakes.
3. March 8 in History
In 1985, Thomas Creighton died after having three heart transplants in a 46-hour period.
In 1970, the Nixon administration disclosed the deaths of 27 Americans in Laos.
In 1965, more than 4,000 Marines landed at Da Nang in South Vietnam and became the first U.S. combat troops in Vietnam.
In 1948, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that religious instruction in public schools is unconstitutional.
