Pike County, Ohio- Fluor-BWXT is pleased to support science learning through 4-H programs and members in southern Ohio. Fluor-BWXT recently helped purchase a total of 53 animal projects at the Pike County Fair and donated an additional $1,000 for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education at the 4-H level.
“We appreciate the important role 4-H plays for the youth in our community,” said Bob Smith, Fluor-BWXT Site Project Director. “This is a wonderful way to help 4-H members explore new learning opportunities in agriculture and science.”
Fluor-BWXT’s STEM grant allowed Pike County to provide scholarships for 4-H STEM camp, support their agricultural drone program, as well as school education and outreach initiatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.