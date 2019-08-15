Pike Fair - Fluor 4-H
Employees of Fluor-BWXT present a check to Pike County 4-H at the 2019 Pike County Fair. From left to right, they include Carla Salisbury (FBP employee), Kristen Campbell (Pike County 4-H) David Jones (FBP employee).

Pike County, Ohio- Fluor-BWXT is pleased to support science learning through 4-H programs and members in southern Ohio. Fluor-BWXT recently helped purchase a total of 53 animal projects at the Pike County Fair and donated an additional $1,000 for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education at the 4-H level.

“We appreciate the important role 4-H plays for the youth in our community,” said Bob Smith, Fluor-BWXT Site Project Director. “This is a wonderful way to help 4-H members explore new learning opportunities in agriculture and science.”

Fluor-BWXT’s STEM grant allowed Pike County to provide scholarships for 4-H STEM camp, support their agricultural drone program, as well as school education and outreach initiatives.

