Scioto County Developmental Disabilities will meet at 5:00 p.m., Thursday April 15, 2021 at STAR Inc., 2625 Gallia St., Portsmouth. An Ethics Council meeting will take place at 4:45 p.m. in the same location, if needed. As SCDD continues to practice the Ohioans Protecting Ohioans order, this meeting will be live streamed for the public. Details for viewing the meeting will be available on the SCDD Facebook page. Meetings are open to the public (remotely) with the exception of Executive Session.

