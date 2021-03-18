National Ag Week is celebrated across the nation each year in an effort to show appreciation and support for agriculture in America.
Specifically in Pike County, agriculture plays a big part in the overall economy. According to a county breakdown that was released by the USDA using data from the 2017 census of agriculture, the total market value of agricultural products sold in Pike County that year was $55,072,000.
With agriculture accounting for such a large part of Pike County's economy and livelihood, the county observes National Ag Week each year.
This week, with members of the Pike County Farm Bureau in attendance, the Pike County Commissioners signed a document proclaiming March 22-26 as "National Ag Week".
The final paragraph of the document reads as follows: "Now, therefore, we the Pike County Commissioners, by virtue of the authority invested in us, do hereby proclaim March 22-26, 2021 as National Agriculture Week. We call upon citizens to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of all those who, working together, produce an abundance of agricultural products that strengthen and enrich our community and our nation."
