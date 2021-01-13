Scioto County Developmental Disabilities will meet at 4:45 p.m., Thursday January 21, 2021 at STAR Inc., 2625 Gallia St., Portsmouth. A Special Meeting for the purpose of conducting organizational business will be conducted first, immediately followed by the regular Board meeting. A Nominating Committee meeting will be held at 4:15 followed by an Ethics Committee meeting at 4:30 in the same location, both on an as-needed basis. As SCDD continues to practice the Ohioans Protecting Ohioans order, these meeting will be live streamed for the public. Details for viewing the meeting will be available on the SCDD Facebook page. Meetings are open to the public (remotely) with the exception of Executive Session.

Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments