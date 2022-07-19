PORTSMOUTH — The Center for Public History at Shawnee State University recently received $20,000 in grant funds from Ohio Humanities to support the development of Scioto Historical 4.0 – a free mobile app and website project documenting the history of Portsmouth and the surrounding Appalachian region.

Originally launched in June of 2013, Scioto Historical is produced by SSU Professor of American History, Dr. Andrew Feight. The project seeks to encourage cultural heritage tourism and transform how American history is studied, taught, and preserved in the digital age.

