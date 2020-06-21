Southern Ohio Farm Power of the Past Tractor Club presented the 2020 raffle tractor to Travis Noble of South Salem, this year’s winner.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s show at the Pike County Fairgrounds, scheduled for June 5 — 7, was cancelled, but the drawing for this year’s 1948 Ford 8N Tractor was held on June 7 as planned.
Pictured (left to right) are Vice President Gerry Purcell, Trustee John Cool, President Steve Dean, and our 2020 winner, Travis Noble.
Please join us next year for the first full weekend in June for our 2021 show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.