tractor winner
Submitted Photo

Southern Ohio Farm Power of the Past Tractor Club presented the 2020 raffle tractor to Travis Noble of South Salem, this year’s winner.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s show at the Pike County Fairgrounds, scheduled for June 5 — 7, was cancelled, but the drawing for this year’s 1948 Ford 8N Tractor was held on June 7 as planned.

Pictured (left to right) are Vice President Gerry Purcell, Trustee John Cool, President Steve Dean, and our 2020 winner, Travis Noble.

Please join us next year for the first full weekend in June for our 2021 show.

