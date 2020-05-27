Six local high school seniors recently received college scholarships from two funds sponsored by WAI-Construction Group (WAI-CG).
Alston Lin of Notre Dame High School in Portsmouth received the Kevin Trivisonno Memorial Scholarship. Alston, of Portsmouth, is graduating with a GPA of 3.6 and plans to attend Miami University in Ohio, to study finance and marketing.
Trivisonno, a 2005 Notre Dame graduate, was an accountant at Wastren Advantage, Inc. (WAI) who passed away in March 2017. His co-workers decided that an annual $1,000 scholarship to a student from his alma mater would be a fitting way to honor his memory.
WAI-CG also awarded five Gary M. Snyder Memorial Scholarships this year. Gary was a scientist for WAI and a professor at Shawnee State University (SSU). Gary passed away in 2012, at which time WAI started the scholarship program in his memory. After Veolia acquired WAI in 2018, the Snyder and Trivisonno scholarship programs were taken over by MGC Holdings, and then WAI-CG.
Any senior from Pike, Scioto, Jackson or Ross counties who plans to attend SSU is eligible for the $1,000 Gary Snyder scholarship. This year’s recipients are:
• Joshua Amato of Piketon High School. He plans to study electromechanical engineering.
• Tessa Browning of Wellston High School. She plans to become an occupational therapist.
• Adam Cordle of Minford High School, who will be studying biomedical sciences.
• Braden Martin of South Webster High School. He plans to study business management.
• Storey McClelland of Zane Trace High School. She is studying to become a dental hygienist.
More than $40,000 has been awarded to local students since the program began in 2013.
A key component in funding both scholarship programs is the Snyder-Trivisonno Memorial Golf Tournament. The tournament, which includes food and prizes for participants, is sponsored by local businesses, and all proceeds benefit the scholarship program. The date for this year’s event has not been finalized, due to concerns related to COVID-19. To become a sponsor, contact Brian Ramey at (740) 443-7134 or brian.ramey@vnsfs.com
