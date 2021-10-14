WAVERLY- Everyone is invited to participate at this year's Waverly Lions Club Halloween Parade set for Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:00 p.m.
The parade will line up, beginning at 6 p.m., in the Waverly High School Athletic Facility parking lot and proceed down Second Street to the reviewing stand at Market Street and back to the parking lot using Third Street. Political entries will be charged $50 to participate.
The children’s Halloween costume contest will not be held this year due to COVID social distancing precautions. The Halloween costume participants are invited to follow the parade to the downtown reviewing stand at the corner of Second & Market for a treat from the Waverly Lions Club.
For any questions, please contact John Brodt at 740-947-5682.
