Monitoring results at A-Plant discussed at upcoming virtual meeting

Join the U.S. Department of Energy for the fourth set in a series of virtual meetings to discuss environmental data from air monitoring being performed during the demolition of the former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant. The next meetings are set for Tuesday, July 19 and Thursday, July 21 at 6 p.m.

This meeting will address real-time monitoring results along with the co-located monitoring beyond the project boundary. See http://portsvirtualevent.com/ for more information.

Piketon library hosting Ice Cream in a Bag

On Thursday, the Piketon branch of the Garnet A. Wilson Public Library will host its Ice Cream in a Bag event on Thursday, July 14 at 1 p.m.

This event is free, but registration is required to ensure enough supplies are secured. The library can be reached at 740-289-3064 for more information.

July 3 in History

On July 3, 1883, Franz Kafka, Prague-born German novelist of “The Metamorphosis” and “The Trail” was born. On July 3, 1901, The Wild Bunch, led by Butch Cassidy, committed its last American robbery near Wagner, Montana, taking $65,000 from a Great Northern train. On July 3, 1962, Jackie Robinson became the first African American to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

