The Roaring Twenties
The Ohio Valley Symphony

GALLIPOLIS- Step back into time when The Ohio Valley Symphony takes you on a romp through the jazz age on Saturday, May 20 at 7:30 pm at the historic Ariel Opera House in downtown Gallipolis, Ohio. Maestro Tim Berens has created an entire program of brand new arrangements of 1920’s music including George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue ably performed by Michael Chertock. Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame Inductee Mandy Gaines joins the group for some vocal pyrotechnics. To join in the fun, the audience is invited to dress in 1920’s finery.

It was the end of the pandemic (the 1918 influenza pandemic that is), women finally got the vote and jazz was rapidly sweeping the country. America’s music genre got its roots through African influences and the syncopated rhythms captured everyone’s attention. But jazz was only heard in the dance halls and nightclubs until Paul Whiteman and his orchestra took to the Aeolian Hall stage in New York City February 12, 1924 and presented an entire concert of jazz to a packed house. Rhapsody in Blue was premiered that night with composer George Gershwin at the piano and the world was captivated.


