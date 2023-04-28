GALLIPOLIS- Step back into time when The Ohio Valley Symphony takes you on a romp through the jazz age on Saturday, May 20 at 7:30 pm at the historic Ariel Opera House in downtown Gallipolis, Ohio. Maestro Tim Berens has created an entire program of brand new arrangements of 1920’s music including George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue ably performed by Michael Chertock. Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame Inductee Mandy Gaines joins the group for some vocal pyrotechnics. To join in the fun, the audience is invited to dress in 1920’s finery.
It was the end of the pandemic (the 1918 influenza pandemic that is), women finally got the vote and jazz was rapidly sweeping the country. America’s music genre got its roots through African influences and the syncopated rhythms captured everyone’s attention. But jazz was only heard in the dance halls and nightclubs until Paul Whiteman and his orchestra took to the Aeolian Hall stage in New York City February 12, 1924 and presented an entire concert of jazz to a packed house. Rhapsody in Blue was premiered that night with composer George Gershwin at the piano and the world was captivated.
The Ohio Valley Symphony will pay homage to that momentous performance with its own journey through the music of the Roarin’ 20’s with tunes such as Always, Irving Berlin’s wedding gift to his wife and East St. Louis Toodle-Oo made popular by Steely Dan in recent years but was actually written by Duke Ellington.
Vocalist Mandy Gaines will lend her imitable style to It Had To Be You written by Wellston native Isham Jones, S’Wonderful and Bye Bye Blackbird and Gershwin’s Fascinatin Rhythm. Mandy has performed on stages around the world and held workshops teaching jazz and gospel music. She starred in “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” and “Anything Goes” and is a recording artist.
Michael Chertock has fashioned a successful career as an orchestral soloist collaborating with conductors such as Keith Lockhart, Erich Kunzel and James Conlon. His many solo appearances with such orchestras as the Philadelphia Orchestra, Montreal, Toronto, Baltimore, Naples and Detroit, to name but a few, were stunning successes. He toured Asia with the Boston Pops and the Cincinnati Pops Orchestras and made his Carnegie Hall debut with the Cincinnati Pops performing Duke Ellington’s New World A’Comin.
This concert is sponsored in part by the Ohio Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Ann Carson Dater Endowment.
The Ariel is located at 426 Second Ave. in downtown Gallipolis, Ohio and is an ADA accessible facility. Tickets are available online at arieloperahouse.org and include a pre-concert chat at 6:45 pm in the third floor Chamber Theatre and a post concert reception where the audience and artists can mingle.
Out-of-towners can find information on the website for things to do when you come to Gallipolis to hear an OVS concert. There is a listing of restaurants, museums, attractions and lodging (some give a discount to symphony ticket holders). Make it a weekend of fun centered around some wonderful music. The Ohio Valley Symphony is your destination orchestra!
