During times of difficulty and uncertainty, there are those who choose to shine through the darkness and use their abilities and resources to help lift people up.
It is the noble character of this caliber of people that serves to remind us that there is good in this world, and in many cases it’s right in our backyard.
One group dubbed “The Eagle Angels”, which is composed of various community members throughout the Eastern Local School District in Beaver, has been a shining light for the community during these unprecedented times.
According to Eastern Superintendent Neil Leist, what started as an effort to reach students with school work during an extended break evolved into something much more impactful.
“We were meeting and going over a plan to reach students with homework and stay in contact with the kids, and I looked at the administration and said ‘Listen, in 25 years when people look back at the way Eastern handled this crisis and pandemic, we’re not going to be measured on the size of the homework packets that are handed out. We’re going to be evaluated on how we helped the community around us survive this situation.’ So I said we’ve got to find a way to supply food, and they said ‘Hey, we’ll step up and we’ll take care of this’”.
The administration team quickly jumped into action with Lance Allen and Terry Keeton leading the charge to create a team of volunteers to help.
The “Eagle Angels” team is made up of various staff members as well as other members of the community outside the school. So just how does this operation work?
Volunteers from the Eastern community have pulled together with the goal of providing meals for anyone who needs them throughout the district and beyond during this time of dire need. Last week the team gave away an estimated 4,000 meals to members of the community. This is not an easy task, especially in a time when leaving one’s home brings its risks, but the team is willing to step forward and deliver for a community that has meant so much to the school district over the years.
“Eastern has, for as long as I can remember, been known as a very strong community. We look out for each other, and want the community to know that we’re here for them and committed to them. It just goes to show how committed this district is to our community. We have a lot of great people here,” said Eastern High School Principal Robie Day.
One of those great people is school cook Margaret Rigsby, who is happy to be a part of the effort and give back to her community, and she explained how the operation works.
“We’ve been trying to make sure that if the kids are in need of food, the ‘Eagle Angels’ and the administration team finds out where all the food needs to go, and I come in here in the mornings and get everything turned on and prepare for the day and start cooking the food to make sure we have all the food we need and nobody is getting turned away and there’s plenty of food for everybody.”
This effort is especially important in times of great need according to Rigsby.
“There are a lot of people in our area that just don’t have the money right now, and with people being put out of work, and sometimes even if they go to the store there is not food there right now," she said. "Just to make sure that everybody has a good warm meal to eat means a lot to us.”
For Rigsby and many other “Eagle Angels”, the opportunity to give back to the community hits close to home.
“I just love working here," Rigsby said. "I grew up in Beaver, and we’re a close-knit family. Everybody knows everybody, and if you don’t know someone personally you’ve at least heard of them. I’m proud to be a graduate of Eastern and to be able to work in this close-knit community and make sure everyone has something during this time.”
It all starts with the understanding of a need and a desire to help. According to Eastern Elementary Principal Matt Hines, the effort goes beyond school staff.
“Every day in this kitchen there is a group of people that comes in here and volunteers their time, some community members and some teachers and staff, some that don’t even work for the school but they are deciding to come here and help out because they know there is a need in the district," he said. "There is an impressive effort here to make sure our kids have their basic needs met, and food has been a big part of that.”
While the team is braving the circumstances, they are also taking the proper precautions to make sure they are doing so as safely as possible during a nationwide pandemic. Principals Robie Day and Matt Hines spoke on the safety precautions the team is using during this effort.
“If you come in here you will see people complying with the mandates that have been put in place, and they’re using masks and gloves and keeping a safe distance,” said Day.
“We also make sure to take everyone’s temperature when they come in, and if you come here during the day you’re going to see everyone follow along the way they should to do this in the safest way possible,” said Hines.
The team of administrators also held a special “drive-thru” event on Sunday at the school at which community members could drive by and pick up meals from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
One drive-thru attendee, Valerie Hagan, who was picking up food for neighbors shared her thankfulness for the effort.
“Within the community around the village of Beaver there are quite a few families that are in need of help that may not be aware of what Eastern, along with the local community is doing, so people like me and others walk around and drive around to let them know that this is going on," she explained. "And for the families that can’t get up here I try to spread the word and get food to them.”
According to Superintendent Neil Leist, there were many community members who sponsored the drive-thru event, which fed close to 300 people and the team is looking to hold another drive thru on the Sunday after Easter.
The team works Monday through Friday in order to provide the greatest amount of help that is possible. There is food available for pickup every day of the week from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school, which includes a hot meal and breakfast, and on Friday the meals are doubled up so that each family will have a meal for Saturday. They also have been making deliveries to the homes of those who are not able to make it out for the food pickup. The school is located at 1170 Tile Mill Road, Beaver.
One major contributor has been First Baptist Church of Beaver, which has been giving away meal packages from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day.
Eastern’s technology coordinator Terry Keeton is a pastor at the church, and according to Keeton, this effort has been an opportunity for his church to serve.
“This has been a great blessing for our church to be involved in this," said Keeton. "With me being a part of the administrative staff here as well, when we found out about this, I said, ‘We’ve got to do something for the kids,' because a lot of our kids don’t have access to hot meals on a regular basis. I contacted our church staff and they were on board, and it’s been a huge turnout. We’ve put together a great staff, and I’ve had numerous volunteers every day asking how they can help, and the kids and parents who have received the meals have been very appreciative because many did not know where their meals would come from during this time. This is all about loving our kids and families and being there for them during this hard time.”
Community churches have played a big role in the effort, as Eastern parent April McBee and Stockdale United Christian Church have volunteered time to hand out meals three days per week along with making deliveries, and Owl Creek Lighthouse has also done some food giveaways at their church.
Eastern Administrator Lance Allen has played a major role in this effort to help feed the community from the beginning. He shared his excitement to be a part of the operation and the gratitude the team has received.
“The thankfulness that the community has exhibited is just unparalleled. To see the families who are so grateful for this food that we’ve been able to deliver every day is heartwarming, and we know that it’s sincere. We’re just glad to be a part of it. The volunteerism is unmatched, and every facet and every role that makes up this school has been represented in this effort, and we’re all working together for one common goal which is the common good.”
The Eagle Angels have been making a major impact in working toward that common goal for good, and they continue to provide service to the community during this crucial time. There are many parts that make a great team effort — the type that can have a major impact. It all starts with a desire to help others, and it is efforts like these that ensure nobody is left behind in a time where we all need a helping hand more than ever.
