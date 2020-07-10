The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is featuring a virtual Art, Essay and Poetry Showcase on the Agency’s website throughout the month of July.
Each year, the AAA7 hosts an in-person Art Show during May and June, but made the decision to cancel this year’s event due to the coronavirus pandemic and the importance of the health and safety of participants and those from the community who attend the event.
In order to offer an avenue for participants to share their work, the AAA7 created a virtual opportunity for seniors to showcase their artwork or written pieces (poems or essays) throughout the month of July. There will be no judging as this usually takes place during the in-person Art Show.
“This isn’t the same as our usual set-up, but we thought everyone could use something positive and didn’t want to miss an opportunity to promote something fun and happy,” said Jenni Lewis, Director of Community Outreach and Training at the AAA7. “We are excited to offer this showcase as a way for seniors to share their talent with others.”
To view the Showcase, log on to the Agency’s website at www.aaa7.org . On the Home Page, there is a box with a link to the “Virtual Art Show”. Art and written pieces are listed for each individual who has participated.
Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.
Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained Resource Specialist who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers an in-home assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org , or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org . The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7
