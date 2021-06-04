(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Wednesday morning, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was joined by several members of the Ohio House of Representatives and Ohio Senate to sign a coronavirus pandemic relief bill.
House Bill 170, sponsored by Representative Adam Bird and Representative Tracy Richardson, provides $787.3 million coronavirus relief assistance to Ohio’s public and private schools. Additionally, House Bill 170 provides $173 million to the Ohio Department of Health for COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution efforts, and $7 million to further support the Ohio National Guard’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Additionally, Governor DeWine signed the following bills in private.
House Bill 76, sponsored by Representative Scott Oelslager, enacts the Ohio Industrial Commission’s Fiscal Year 2022-2023 biennium budget.
House Bill 133, sponsored by Representative Brett Hudson Hillyer, modifies commerce and property tax valuation complaints.
