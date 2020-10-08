The Chillicothe VA Medical Center will begin using the new Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) to reimburse eligible Veterans and beneficiaries for travel to and from VA medical appointments.
The new system will allow users to submit and track transportation reimbursement claims using a secure web-based portal on the Access VA, available 24/7, 365 days a year.
Thanks to the important innovations and dedication to information technology, VA has streamlined this process making it easier for users. The BTSSS replaces the need for older, manual tracking methods, bringing this process in line with many of our other web applications.
BTSSS has many advantages, for example, it:
• Reduces the need for completing hard copy claim submissions in-person at the facility. Kiosk method will still be available but will not result in a shorter claim processing time. Kiosk usage will be evaluated over a period of time to determine if having the Beneficiary claim option is still needed.
• Provides an easy to use web-based application that allows you to enter your claim over the internet via AccessVA.
• Ensures timely processing and payment of travel reimbursements and reduces manual intervention and improper claim payments through automated features
• Authenticates the Veteran or Beneficiary by: 1.) VA PIV card; or 2.) A DS Logon Level 2 account.
As BTSSS goes live, the need for kiosk will be discontinued, however, in person and hard copy claims submission will still be available. One-time cash requests will no longer be grant with the new system. All Veterans will need to have their accounts set up electronically, either a banking account or a Direct Express Card, in order to receive travel reimbursement. For information on eligibility, visit VA’s Travel Pay Reimbursement site at http://www.va.gov/health-care/get-reimbursed-for-travel-pay/
Veterans not enrolled in the VA healthcare system are encouraged to visit chillicothe.va.gov/enrollment.asp to register or call 740-772-7170 with questions
