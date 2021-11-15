1. Bristol Village hosting Enrichment Hour
On Thursday, Bristol Village will be joined by the Chillicothe quartet, “The Harmonias,” for its Enrichment Hour at 7:30 p.m. at the Glenn Center.
All are invited to the event, which can also be viewed on Bristol Village Television.
2. AAA: Gas prices fall in Ohio; Crude prices decrease
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is four cents lower this week at $3.276 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.276
Average price during the week of Nov. 8, 2021 $3.310
Average price during the week of Nov. 16, 2020 $1.985
3. Nov. 17 in History
On Nov. 17, 1918, Influenza deaths reported in the United States have far exceeded World War I casualties. On Nov. 17, 1967, The American Surveyor 6 made a six-second flight on the moon, the first liftoff on the lunar surface. On Nov. 17, 1980, WHHM Television in Washington, D.C., became the first African-American public-broadcasting television station. On Nov. 17, 1993, the US House of Representatives passed a resolution to establish the North American Free Trade Agreement.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.