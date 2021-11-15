1. Bristol Village hosting Enrichment Hour

On Thursday, Bristol Village will be joined by the Chillicothe quartet, “The Harmonias,” for its Enrichment Hour at 7:30 p.m. at the Glenn Center.

All are invited to the event, which can also be viewed on Bristol Village Television.

2. AAA: Gas prices fall in Ohio; Crude prices decrease

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is four cents lower this week at $3.276 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.276

Average price during the week of Nov. 8, 2021 $3.310

Average price during the week of Nov. 16, 2020 $1.985

3. Nov. 17 in History

On Nov. 17, 1918, Influenza deaths reported in the United States have far exceeded World War I casualties. On Nov. 17, 1967, The American Surveyor 6 made a six-second flight on the moon, the first liftoff on the lunar surface. On Nov. 17, 1980, WHHM Television in Washington, D.C., became the first African-American public-broadcasting television station. On Nov. 17, 1993, the US House of Representatives passed a resolution to establish the North American Free Trade Agreement.

This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments