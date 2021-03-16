Chillicothe, Ohio (Monday, March 15, 2021) – As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation—District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a culvert replacement on S.R. 104 in Scioto County.
PIK-SR 104-0.71 (PID: 112289) — It is proposed to replace the structure on SR 104 at the 0.71 mile mark in Pike County, Ohio. The project is located in a rural area of Camp Creek Township. The existing structure is a 48” corrugated metal pipe (CMP). The new structure will be a 48” Type A conduit with half height headwalls.
The project will require approximately 0.03 acres of permanent right-of-way. The permanent right-of-way is located along the stream channel and forested floodplain.
No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.
The roadway will be closed for the duration of the project.
The state detour will be SR 104 to SR 348 to US 23 to SR 32 to SR 104. The state detour is approximately 14.5 miles.
The local detour will be SR 104 to Camp Creek Rd. to Obrien Rd. to Ganderhook Rd. to SR 104. The local detour is approximately 2.5 miles.
The funding for the project is 80% Federal and 20% State. The environmental commitment date is 8/31/2021. The project is currently expected to be awarded 4/11/2022.
Written comments should be submitted by April 14, 2021, or the deadline date that is posted on the web site, to: Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor P.O. Box 467; 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 E-Mail: greg.manson@dot.ohio.gov
The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable Federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried-out by ODOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated December 14, 2020, and executed by FHWA and ODOT.
