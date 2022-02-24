School Plays
Next month, Waverly City Schools and Scioto Valley Local Schools will be performing their 2022 plays.
Starting on March 4, the Piketon Musical Department will host "Tuck Everlasting" at the new Piketon High School auditorium.
The play is based on the 1975 novel from Natalie Babbitt, which was later made into a film in 2002.
Showtimes for the play are as followed:
- Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m.
- Saturday March 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Sunday March 6 at 2 p.m.
These tickets can be purchased by calling 740-289-4117.
The following week, the Waverly High School choir will present "Les Misérables" from Thursday, March 10 through Saturday, March 12.
Showtimes are scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 10 and March 11. Two shows are scheduled at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on March 12.
The play will be held at Waverly High School on 1 Tiger Dr. in Waverly. Ticket purchase information can be found online by visiting the Waverly Choir Department's Facebook page.
Blood drives
There are several blood drives coming to Pike County in upcoming weeks. Those dates and locations are as followed:
Feb. 28: Waverly High School from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
March 10: Piketon High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
April 28: Eastern High School from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
May 4: Waverly High School from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Council sessions
Waverly Village Council will meet in-session virtually on Tuesday, March 1 starting at 7 p.m in council chambers on 201 West North St. Piketon Village Council is set to meet on Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m. at its village center on 411 S. West St.
Resume workshop
The OhioMeansJobs Pike County Career Center at the Community Action Committee of Pike County will be hosting a no-cost Resume Workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. This event will be conducted at the OhioMeansJobs Career Center Training Lab located at 941 Market St., Piketon. Registration is required due to limited space.
This workshop will cover basic resume writing skills such as: resume tips, internet presence, good and bad resumes, objectives and skills, parts of a resume, and types of resumes.
Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
To register for this no-cost workshop, please contact Laura Pierce at (740) 289 – 2371 ext. 7093 or lpierce@pikecac.org.
Bluegrass for the Blue
Next month, units of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Waverly Police Department, and Piketon Police Department will come together for a Bluegrass music event in their benefit.
Held at the Pike County Fairgrounds, a dinner starting at 6 p.m. and a show following at 7 p.m. will take place on Saturday, March 5.
Those attending are told to bring coolers as they enjoy the Bluegrass music. Tickets are $75 per person and sponsor tables are available.
Those wishing to learn more information are told to call at 740-708-0010.
Heating assistance available from Community Action
The Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) is providing heating assistance with the 2021-22 Winter Crisis Program. The Winter Crisis Program is a heating assistance program that may provide a one-time payment toward a heating utility and/or bulk fuel service for those who meet the program eligibility requirements. The program began Nov, 1, 2021 and runs through March 31, 2022. A regular State HEAP application will be completed at the same time for a direct credit to your heating source later in the season.
Appointments can be made at 8 a.m. each morning Monday through Friday by calling the HEAP Hotline at 740-289-4525 or toll free 1-888-328-9634. More information can be found at www.pikecac.org
Ongoing Events
Waverly All-Call System Sign-Up
The Village of Waverly has contracted with One Call Now for mass telephone messaging services. One Call Now is an established mass communications company that has a proven track record working with municipalities and corporations. By signing up with One Call Now, you will receive telephone messages containing important information for Waverly residents. Messages will be sent for water boil alerts, emergency notifications and general interest events. You may add more than one phone number and can register to receive text messages. We encourage all residents to sign up for this service as we believe it will greatly enhance communication of necessary information.
Pike County Outreach Council of Churches Food Pantry Open
The Pike County Outreach Council of Churches Food Pantry, located at 107 West Second St. in Waverly is open to distribute food from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. One individual or one family member with necessary identification may wait in the marked spaces for social distancing between the Food Pantry and Bridgehaven Homeless Shelter to receive food items selected by a volunteer.
Due to the COVID-19, individuals are not permitted to come inside the pantry to make their own food choices at this time. Wearing of masks is mandatory for all persons at all times at Pike Outreach Properties. For more information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/ohio/waverly/food-distribution-center-pike-county-outreach/6371630/.
Grace Apostolic Tabernacle
The Grace Apostolic Tabernacle on 12209 State Rt. 104 in Waverly is hosting services service times on Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Pastor Charles Adkins Jr. can be reached at 740-708-0964.
Pike County Board of Developmental Disabilities Meetings
The Pike County Board of Developmental Disabilities monthly Board meetings are held at the Administration Building, 330 East North St. in Waverly the third Tuesday of every month at 11 a.m.
Community Action Transit
Need a ride? Community Action Transit System, Pike County’s public transportation provider, operates daily routes in Waverly, a daily shuttle between Piketon and Waverly and provides out of county trips! CATS operates within the county Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays in the village of Waverly 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All CATS vehicles are wheelchair accessible. Call 740-835-8474 and schedule your ride today.
Alcoholics Anonymous
The Alcoholics Anonymous meeting which meets weekly on Mondays from 7-8 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Waverly, 211 Schmitt Dr., is on hold due to the pandemic and will resume at a later date. Anyone having a problem with alcohol please call the Intergroup office at (740) 774-2646.
Main library hours
- Monday 9 a.m. — 8 p.m.
- Tuesday 9 a.m. — 8 p.m.
- Wednesday 9 a.m. — 8 p.m.
- Thursday 9 a.m. — 8 p.m.
- Friday 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
- Saturday 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
- Sunday CLOSED
Western:
- Monday 9 a.m. — 8p.m.
- Tuesday 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
- Wednesday 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
- Thursday 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
- Friday 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday 9:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday CLOSED
Piketon:
- Monday 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
- Tuesday 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
- Wednesday 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
- Thursday 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m.
- Friday 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday 9:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday CLOSED
Eastern:
- Monday 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
- Tuesday 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m.
- Wednesday 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
- Thursday 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
- Friday 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday 9:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday CLOSED
Follow us on Facebook and visit our website at www.pikecountylibrary.org , or call us at 740-947-4921 with any questions.
Evergreen Union Cemetery Meetings
Evergreen Union Cemetery meetings, currently held at “The Studio” by the Mayors Office, will now be moved to Calvary UMC at 107 W. Third St. in Waverly until further notice. If you need put on the agenda for any reason, please call Tammie Brown, Financial Clerk, at 740-947-5926.
