The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is eight cents lower this week at $1.989 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $1.989

Average price during the week of December 7, 2020 $2.064

Average price during the week of December 16, 2019 $2.558

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.074 Athens

$1.945 Chillicothe

$1.925 Columbiana

$2.043 East Liverpool

$1.980 Gallipolis

$1.974 Hillsboro

$1.981 Ironton

$1.966 Jackson

$1.977 Logan

$2.003 Marietta

$1.940 Portsmouth

$1.969 Steubenville

$2.008 Washington Court House

$2.054 Waverly

