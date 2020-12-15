The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is eight cents lower this week at $1.989 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $1.989
Average price during the week of December 7, 2020 $2.064
Average price during the week of December 16, 2019 $2.558
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$2.074 Athens
$1.945 Chillicothe
$1.925 Columbiana
$2.043 East Liverpool
$1.980 Gallipolis
$1.974 Hillsboro
$1.981 Ironton
$1.966 Jackson
$1.977 Logan
$2.003 Marietta
$1.940 Portsmouth
$1.969 Steubenville
$2.008 Washington Court House
$2.054 Waverly
