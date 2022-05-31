Calvary Baptist Church Flyer
Sidney Senita

PIKETON — On Saturday, specialists with Ohio State University’s James Cancer Hospital and Be the Match Registry will be in Piketon to provide an educational seminar on blood cancer and blood diseases.

From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to join the Be the Match Registry- a service which connects patients with bone marrow donors.

The event will be held at 212 Indian Ridge Dr. in Piketon, where door prizes and free lunch provided by Subway will also be available.

Speaking at the event will be Hannah Choe M.D., Hematology Specialist; Carolyn McClerking, APRN-CNP; Sidney Senita, Be the Match recruitment coordinator; and bone marrow survivor Brenda Landaeta.

Joining the registry only requires a cheek swab and meeting several standards. All participants must meet health guidelines, be between 18 and 40 years old, and be willing to donate to any patient.

Special thanks were sent-out to the following local businesses for their donation to the event:

  • Calvary Baptist Church for the use of their fellowship hall.
  • Piketon Subway for lunch.
  • Trinity Air Solutions for a Rain-mate air purifier.
  • Stacy Davis DDS for a waterpik system.
  • Jessica’s Attic for a floral arrangement.
  • Waverly Florist for a gift card.
  • Holly Gee Photography for a photo session.
  • CR Styles for a haircut and wax.
  • Impressive Designs Boutique for a gift certificate.
  • Dixon Jewelry and Dressed by Jenny.

According to the National Foundation for Cancer Research, one person in the United States is diagnosed with blood cancer every three minutes- accounting for 10% of new cancer cases per year.

Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments