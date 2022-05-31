Be the Match event coming to Piketon By Patrick Keck News Watchman Editor Patrick Keck Author email May 31, 2022 May 31, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sidney Senita Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PIKETON — On Saturday, specialists with Ohio State University’s James Cancer Hospital and Be the Match Registry will be in Piketon to provide an educational seminar on blood cancer and blood diseases.From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to join the Be the Match Registry- a service which connects patients with bone marrow donors.The event will be held at 212 Indian Ridge Dr. in Piketon, where door prizes and free lunch provided by Subway will also be available.Speaking at the event will be Hannah Choe M.D., Hematology Specialist; Carolyn McClerking, APRN-CNP; Sidney Senita, Be the Match recruitment coordinator; and bone marrow survivor Brenda Landaeta.Joining the registry only requires a cheek swab and meeting several standards. All participants must meet health guidelines, be between 18 and 40 years old, and be willing to donate to any patient.Special thanks were sent-out to the following local businesses for their donation to the event:Calvary Baptist Church for the use of their fellowship hall.Piketon Subway for lunch.Trinity Air Solutions for a Rain-mate air purifier.Stacy Davis DDS for a waterpik system.Jessica’s Attic for a floral arrangement.Waverly Florist for a gift card.Holly Gee Photography for a photo session.CR Styles for a haircut and wax.Impressive Designs Boutique for a gift certificate.Dixon Jewelry and Dressed by Jenny.According to the National Foundation for Cancer Research, one person in the United States is diagnosed with blood cancer every three minutes- accounting for 10% of new cancer cases per year.Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Carolyn Mcclerking Cancer Registry Medicine Anatomy Oncology Bone Marrow Blood Disease Brenda Landaeta Patient Patrick Keck Author email Follow Patrick Keck Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Body found off S.R. 220 Callihan tabbed as the new head coach for the Waverly boys basketball program Chandler signs with the University of the Cumberlands for track and field Chamber of Commerce promoting local tourism Norovirus confirmed at Lucasville camp Trending Recipes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.