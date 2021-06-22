Beginning July 1, The Ohio Development Services Agency and The Community Action Committee of Pike County will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months. The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill, purchasing an air conditioning unit or fan, and paying for central air conditioning repairs. This year the program will run from July 1 until September 30, 2021.
In 2020 more than 750 families in Pike County were assisted through The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program.
To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule a phone appointment with The Community Action Committee of Pike County. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (740) 289-4525, starting June 17 @ 8 a.m.
Clients must provide copies of the following documents for their appointment:
- Copies of their most recent energy bills; Disconnect notice, account number for new service.
- A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member.
- Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members.
- Proof of disability (if applicable)
- Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member's health (if there isn't a household member over the age of 60), or documentation if diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last 12 months.
The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member (60 years or older), or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member's health, have been diagnosed with COVID-19, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, are trying to establish new service on their electric bill, or require air conditioning. Conditions can include such things as lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or asthma. For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program, contact The Community Action Committee of Pike County at 740-289-2375, or visit our website at www.pikecac.org. Additional Information can be found at www.energyhelp.gov. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance Provider call (800) 282-0880 (hearing impairment clients may dial 711 for assistance), or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.
