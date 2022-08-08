Congressman Brad Wenstrup, surrounded by many of the guests and staff of Valley View Health Center and CAC of Pike County, prepares to cut the ribbon at the new Behavioral Health and Recovery Support Services building, located at 13800 US Route 23, just north of Waverly.
Congressman Brad Wenstrup speaks at ribbon cutting and grand opening of Valley View Health Centers Behavioral Health and Recovery Support Services building Monday afternoon. Wenstrup, a doctor, said he realized the need of mental and behavioral health services in rural areas.
Congressman Brad Wenstrup, surrounded by many of the guests and staff of Valley View Health Center and CAC of Pike County, prepares to cut the ribbon at the new Behavioral Health and Recovery Support Services building, located at 13800 US Route 23, just north of Waverly.
Congressman Brad Wenstrup speaks at ribbon cutting and grand opening of Valley View Health Centers Behavioral Health and Recovery Support Services building Monday afternoon. Wenstrup, a doctor, said he realized the need of mental and behavioral health services in rural areas.
Elected officials at every level of government, as well as other dignitaries and community, gathered at Valley View Health Center’s Behavioral Health and Recovery Support Services building, located at 13800 US Route 23, for a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Community Action Committee of Pike County’s executive director Keith Pitts opened the ceremony with remarks stating that CAC has always been a huge part of his life his father served as executive director in the early 70s and he is constantly in awe of what CAC has accomplished over the years.
“Community Action has stepped in to fill the void whenever there’s a need in the community,” Pitts said. “That’s not something that you see everywhere. This community action is special and made even more special that we have a federally qualified health center and a behavioral mental health center attached to it. We know there has been an opioid crisis in this country we know there has always been behavioral health needs here, but the pandemic exacerbated that and bright right it right to the front and building behind me is the culmination of years of hard work trying to expand and provide more services for our community.”
“I wanted to echo Keith’s statements about Community Action and what it has accomplished in Pike County,” Pike County Commissioners and CAC board member Jerry Miller said. “Since I’ve been on the board I’ve been very impressed with the dedication, professionalism and effectiveness of the staff, and it is a really really impressive organization. I don’t think many people know completely how much they actually do for the community.”
“The fact we have so many people here for this event, for this facility just underscores the importance of mental health and providing more resources for the folks that need help,” Miller said.
State Senator Bob Peterson spoke about the facility, but said what was important was the work that was going to happen inside the facility.
“I’m proud to represent Appalachia, Pike County and the other counties, because we’re a people that like to work, we take care of our friends and neighbors, and those are values that are in short supply in some other places,” Peterson said. “We should be proud of our heritage, proud of the work we do, and I’m excited about what’s going to happen in this building.”
Congressman Brad Wenstrup, a former Army surgeon and practicing physician for 27 years, spoke about how important it was for our region and people of the region to have a local facility to get the care they need. Wenstrup applauded everyone that put in all the effort to make the facility happen.
“I know the devastating impact of the opioid epidemic in communities across the country, but especially here, and I know it well,’’ Wenstrup said. “I know these are issues that could happen to anyone. We all know somebody with substance abuse.”
“Our communities can be doing better and this is a step in the right direction,” Wenstrup said. “With behavioral health services right here at this center, this is here to keep us healthier longer. I’ve been advocating not only should we be a country where we’re very good at ‘if you broke it, we’ll fix it,’ but how do we prevent it and what type of things can we do for those trying as to be healthy and productive as they possibly can for as long as they possibly can.”
“This is great,” Wenstrup said. “People don’t have to travel as far for the care that they need. I want to thank all of you for recognizing the need we had in the healthcare arena and being able to provide it right here at a local level.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.