Elected officials at every level of government, as well as other dignitaries and community, gathered at Valley View Health Center’s Behavioral Health and Recovery Support Services building, located at 13800 US Route 23, for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Community Action Committee of Pike County’s executive director Keith Pitts opened the ceremony with remarks stating that CAC has always been a huge part of his life his father served as executive director in the early 70s and he is constantly in awe of what CAC has accomplished over the years.

