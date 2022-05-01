1. Enrichment hour scheduled for Thursday
The Bristol Village Enrichment Hour, Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. in the Glenn Center Auditorium, is offering some special programs in May, and the public is invited. There is no charge, but the basket will be out for donations.
The first event is on May 5, where the American Songbook Trio (vocalist, pianist, standing bass) will play songs you know and love by American composers.
2. CAC small business class
The Workforce & Business Development Program at the Community Action Committee of Pike County will be offering classes focusing on the process of starting your own business.
The “Self-Employment: From Dream to Reality” class sessions will be held on Tuesday and Thursday each week from 1 to 4 p.m., starting May 24 and ending on June 23. These classes will be held at the OhioMeansJobs Career Center at 941 Market St. in Piketon.
The fee for the class series is $15 per person and covers the costs of materials provided. Those interested are told to call 740-289–2371 or email ejones@pikecac.org.
3. May 4 in History
On May 4, 1929, Audrey Hepburn (Edda van Heemstra Hepburn-Ruston), actress, later U.N. special ambassador, was born. On May 4, 1961, 13 civil rights activists, dubbed Freedom Riders, began a bus trip through the South. On May 4, 1970, Ohio National Guardsmen opened fire on student protesters at Kent State University, killing four and wounding nine others.
