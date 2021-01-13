Atomic Credit Union would like to extend the opportunity to all graduating high school seniors to apply for a $500 scholarship. The 2020/2021 scholarship is available via their website at www.atomiccu.com, or you can pick up a copy at any of the 14 branch locations in Southern Ohio.
There are multiple $500 scholarships available, with the deadline to apply being Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The applicant must be a member of Atomic Credit Union, with membership opened prior to December 31, 2020. The applicant must also be a current high school senior with the intent to graduate this spring and attend an accredited school of higher education in the summer or fall of 2021.
Branch locations are Athens, Beaver, Chillicothe-Bridge St., Chillicothe-Western Ave., Jackson, Logan, Lucasville, Minford, Oak Hill, Piketon, Portsmouth, Waverly, Wellston and Wheelersburg. Branch hours are Monday – Thursday 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM, Friday 8:30 AM – 6:00 PM and Saturday 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM.
