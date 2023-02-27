Matt's Take

Spring Training Begins

The seventy-degree weather in Ohio this past week had me eager for days at Great American Ball Park. The child in me wanted to grab my Rawlings black glove and toss baseball with my father like old times. Just like many of you, when I think of Summer, I think of cookouts, mowing the yard, my pool, and Reds baseball. I don’t believe a better combination can be made. While we haven’t quite made it to Spring yet, we have made it to Spring Training and the first game of the year for the Reds was one to remember.


