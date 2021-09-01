Approaching the virgin's bower, three isolated introverts hover and seek a food source. They fly here and there among the flowering vines. Then they find the object of their desire and partake. This nectar sustains them. On another day, a particular pair mates in flight. The female consumes nectar again from virgin's bower, a native clematis. Later, she will find a large caterpillar to neutralize and lay her egg on it. This is nest provisioning. The other types of digger wasps seen use katydids or spiders for their larval diet. No social wasps are these. They are wonderful pollinators. They are solitary wasps.
The Katydid Wasp's orange legs are eye-catching. Repeated time spent in nature allows you to notice things. Something new stands out and draws you in. What could that be, and how can I learn more about it? This black-bodied, thread-waisted wasp is large. Thread-waisted indicates the extreme thinness of these wasps' waists. It has nothing to do with dieting. They are mostly found in the southeast.
Entypus unifasciatus has no common name. Scientific names work worldwide. Common names tend to be regional. Because insects are so abundant, scientists have not given all of them a common name. This wasp's outstanding features start with its long, yellow antennae. The amber patches near its dark wingtips also stand out. A blue sheen covers its black body. These wasps hunt large wolf spiders. They live in every part of North America except for the northwest.
The Rusty Spider Wasp's bold rust orange body is flashy. Its iridescent blue wings are showstoppers. Like the Entypus unifasciatus, this wasp also hunts the big boys (and girls) of the spider world. In addition to wolf spiders, add fishing spiders to its list of sought-after prey for its young.
Gold-marked Thread-waisted Wasp wrap up this foursome. It has silver to gold patches on its thorax, the part of the body between the head and the abdomen. Overall, their body is black and bluish. These wasps live in eastern North America and Costa Rica. Look for it in flowering fields near woodlands. Mating pairs are common. Now is the time to spot them.
Wasps are nature's pest control. They eat insects and parasites which can harm farm products. Solitary wasps are big. Females mate, hunt, and nest. They lay many eggs per year. The larva requires sustenance. Totally harmless to humans, the females reserve their paralyzing sting for the food that they provide for their young. Then they drag it to an underground burrow. After her egg hatches, the larva feeds on the food source. The pupa overwinters. Next summer a winged adult emerges ready to repeat the life cycle. Call it complete metamorphosis. The males are the main ones that you will find at flowers obtaining nectar. Late summer to early fall is the time to look for them. In Ohio, they peak in late August, always in partially or completely open areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.