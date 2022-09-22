COLUMBUS, Ohio – A wildlife specialist partnership with Soil and Water Conservation Districts is marking 25 years of providing technical assistance to landowners for habitat management, education, safety, and more, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

The partnership began in 1997 between the Ohio Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Division of Soil and Water Conservation (now part of Ohio Department of Agriculture), and the Division of Wildlife, with support from the Ohio Farm Bureau. The program arose to provide technical assistance to farmers suffering crop damage from wildlife. In 1998, 12 wildlife specialists were hired in 15 counties to educate farmers and landowners on resolving wildlife damage. Today, the partnership has expanded to 20 wildlife specialists in 20 counties.

