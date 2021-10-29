WAVERLY- Passersby on Gordon Avenue would be challenged not to see what has been growing out at Daniel O’Brian’s lawn over the past five months.
Since mid-April, O’Brian has started following his passion for growing giant pumpkins. He has already found new success in regional competitions with his two pumpkins, both measuring over 1,400 pounds each.
“I always wanted to grow one, but I never tried it because I thought there would be more to it than there actually was,” he said in a Thursday interview.
While maybe less work than expected, it has still required him to do his homework. What started with a conversations with Richard Burdett, a fellow Waverly resident who grew a 1,116-pound pumpkin last year, continued on with a close reading of articles and viewing of informational videos.
In the time since, he had his soil tested, tilted the land, bought what supplies he needed online, all before finally planting the seeds in April.
The fruits of his labor were two pumpkins, one measuring in at 1,443 pounds and the other 1,417 pounds, who later placed fifth at Roberts Family Farm in Kentucky and 11th at Operation Pumpkin in Cincinnati.
O’Brian’s pumpkins also stand well in the Great Pumpkin Commonweath 2021 Global records, coming in at 213rd and 222nd. Stefano Cutrupi of Tuscany, Italy set a new world record this year for heaviest pumpkin with his 2,702-pound pumpkin.
Seeing what kinds of seed were successful, the world record seed being a 1885.5 Werner, is helpful to O’Brian who wants to see his pumpkins track up that list.
“You have to have a very good pedigree seed,” he said, who has already purchased his seeds for 2022. “You can’t just go to the store and buy a pack of AG (Atlantic Giant) seeds and grow a thousand pound pumpkin.”
Tending to the pumpkins is not for the faint at heart, says O’Brian, who spent hours Mondays through Fridays after work before spending even more time on the weekends.
The work may be substantial at times, but is work very much enjoyed. That is why he is considering starting a local competition, one that he hopes will attract local sponsors and be open to children and adults alike.
“I think that would be something nice to have around here,” he said, trying to find places in Waverly that would allow for enough space for such a competition.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
