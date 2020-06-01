How can one be saved? Is only belief required? Is faith only required? Do I simply have to say a prayer? Many thoughts and ideas about how to be saved circulate religious circles. Some of these ideas have been born out of a need for a quick fix for those who are on their death bed. Other ideas have come to please most thinkers. What does the Bible say is needed for salvation? In this series of articles, I want to examine what is the biblical truth about salvation. Popular opinion will not get you to heaven. My own ideas will not get me to heaven. In order to find myself in a saved condition, I must consider what God says regarding the matter. We cannot explore all things the Bible has to say about salvation in one article. It will take several articles to get a full comprehension of how I can be in a saved condition. When we come to the end of this series, we can know God’s will for salvation.
In Luke’s account of the Acts of the Apostles, the way of salvation is documented for those members of the first century church. Not every account states the same things in each particular account as to how salvation is to come to the believer. However, it is important that each of the conversions be examined carefully. Does this mean there are different ways to be saved? NO! We must consider the conversations as a whole and not separate them in a way of picking and choosing how I will decide to be saved. The Bible must never be taken out of context nor can I simply pick and choose what verses I will follow and what verses I will not follow. There is great danger in picking and choosing. If I only depend on the part, I will never understand the whole.
This summer, I bought a desk and two bookcases. I had to greatly depend on the instructions for assembling all three pieces. When I pulled all the pieces out of the box, I had absolutely no idea about how they each fit together. I needed instruction. I started at step one and followed each step carefully as each step led me closer to a final product. Finally, they were all assembled. I sit at this desk this morning while writing these thoughts. Could you imagine for one moment, if you would, what these pieces of office furniture would have looked like without these instructions. I would never have a finished piece. I would not have fully understood how to build what I needed to be useful. I sit at my desk, and it is level with a large work area. My bookcases are behind me with five level shelves and perpendicular sides for each one. What if I would have simply started at step five while building my desk and only did three steps? Would I have a completed, fully functional desk? NO.
Our salvation, in many ways, is similar. We must fully accept the will of God on all matters and not just parts of it. If I consider only a few parts of the Bible, I will never attain a completed project. The Bible will not provide a direction guide such as the one I had for assembling my furniture. However, the Bible will show how to be saved through Christ Jesus by providing the accounts of how the first century Christians came to salvation. I cannot discern the plan of salvation picking and choosing what “I” think is applicable to my life but BY showing many examples of what God desires for my hope and salvation.
Let us consider some quick thoughts on God, Jesus and grace. Acts 4:12 states, “Not is there salvation in any other, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved”. Our only hope of salvation is through Christ Jesus. There is no other way to heaven except by Christ. This must be the beginning of our salvation. I cannot look to myself, Muhammad or any other person or avenue other than Christ to be saved. Christ is the only one who became a sacrifice for us that our sins may be forgiven. He died not for a few, but for all mankind. 1 John 2:2 states, “And He Himself is the propitiation for our sins, and not ours only but also for the whole world”. No one is exempt from being affected by Christ’s death. Being that no one is exempt, all have a decision to make regarding His great sacrifice.
John 3:16 states, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life”. We will get to the belief as stated in this verse in a later article. I want to focus on God and love. Love is where salvation starts. If it were not for the love of God, we would have no need to even write this article. Because of God’s love, man can find his way back to the presence of God. In the beginning, God was with man in the garden. Conversation would take place between God and Adam and Eve. Separation did not exist. Once Adam and Eve sinned, separation took place. God still loved mankind though there was separation. The first prophecy of Jesus is found when God was removing Adam and Eve from the garden. “And I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your seed and her Seed. He shall bruise your head and you shall bruise His heel” (Gen. 3:15). God is speaking to Satan here, and Jesus is the one that will bruise the head of Satan. Even from that time God was showing love and indicating that Jesus would come.
God has shown love throughout all of time. Please understand that God is love but also holds man accountable for their actions. Under the old law, He showed wrath in destroying some and bringing others into captivity. This was done to bring repentance to the erring. Regardless of this, His love was always seen. The entire Old Testament shows the love of God in sending forth Christ. Each book gives a glimmer of hope to a coming Messiah. Each prophet brightens the anticipation of God’s Son, regardless of the wrath that will soon come upon the spiritually dying nations. It is all possible because of the love of God. “How precious is your loving kindness, O God! Therefore the children of men put their trust under the shadow of Your wings”.
Salvation must first be based on the love of God and Jesus. Mankind has not deserved the love of God. He has loved us anyway. All men sin and transgress the law of God (Romans 3:23). God provides a way of salvation anyway. “But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us: Much more then, having now been justified by His blood, we shall be saved from wrath through Him. For if when we were enemies we were reconciled to God through the death of His Son, much more, having been reconciled, we shall be saved by His life” (Romans 5:8-10). God and Christ love mankind so much that a way of salvation has been prepared through the death of Christ.
This is a starting point for salvation. Without the sacrifice of Christ, we have no hope of salvation. However, there is a responsibility on man’s end as well. What must we do to ensure that Christ did not die in vain? In weeks to come, we will explore verses that indicate to us how we must be saved. We will look at salvation verses as a whole and not pick and choose any one verse. Salvation is man’s greatest need. We must not be in error while trying to please God.
Scott is the minister at the Elm Grove Church of Christ. Meeting times are Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for Bible class and 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. for worship. Mid-week Bible study is on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Please visit our website at elmgrovechurchofchrist.org . He invites any questions or comments and would love to sit down and study. He can be reached at the Elm Grove Church of Christ at 740-835-6470.
