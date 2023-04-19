This is the number of players from one hockey team allowed on the ice at one time.
Hockey teams in the National Hockey League carry 20 players on their roster - plus two goaltenders - but only six players are allowed on the ice per team at a time. Three forwards and two defensemen make up the bulk of who is on the ice, along with a goalie who stays at their net. These lineups are generally swapped out every few minutes, with a total of three to four lines rotating throughout the game. These changes happen on the fly, without a stoppage of play needed.
No. 17
This is the number of minutes of action during a baseball game.
If you have ever been watching baseball game and thought to yourself that there was not a lot of action, you were not alone. The Wall Street Journal had the same thought and by their calculations found that the average baseball game has only 17 minutes and 58 seconds of real action over the course of a three-hour game.
With the addition if the pitch clock, games may not last quite as long so there may seem like more action but will still be the same amount just the duration of the game may be shorter.
All that money spent on tickets and concessions is to watch the players stand around in the field 90 percent of the time.
No. 150
This is the number of words an average dog can understand.
A language development test's findings concluded that the average dog has about the same intelligence and mental abilities as that of a two year old child. Average dogs can learn over 150 words, including signals and gestures while dogs in the top 20 percent in intelligence can learn around 250 words, making them about as smart as a two and a half year old. The study found that the smartest dogs were border collies, poodles and German shepherds.
