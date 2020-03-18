NW logo

Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the Pike County Treasurer, Recorder and Auditor feel it is necessary to limit personal contact with the general public for public & employee safety at this time.

Effective March 18, 2020, and until further notice, we will assist taxpayers by telephone and email. In addition, there is a drop box located on the front of the Government Center (last window closest to Kroger) which will be used by all three offices for items that need dropped off for immediate processing. This will include, but is not limited to, tax payments, CAUV renewal applications, deeds for transfer & deeds and any other items for recording.

If you have any questions or need additional details, please feel free to call for assistance.

Treasurer 740-947-2472

Recorder 740-947-2622

Auditor 740-947-4125

Thank you and stay safe!

