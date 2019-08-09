During the next several weeks, parents across Ohio will be moving their college-aged children into dorms. Agents with Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) are asking parents to have honest conversations with their children about alcohol, laws and the consequences of poor decisions.
“For many students this is the first time away from home, so parents need to discuss with their kids the importance of making good choices,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Be candid with your kids; make them aware of the dangers of alcohol.”
The legal drinking age in Ohio is 21 years old. Individuals who are drinking and/or in possession of alcoholic beverages or using a fake ID to purchase alcohol may face criminal charges. Along with criminal charges, they may also face sanctions by their college or university.
Individuals who are going to bars and parties need to be mindful of their surroundings and what is going into their drinks.
Before friends leave for a night out, agents recommend they stick together until they are home and to be on the lookout for drink tampering. Anyone who sees someone tampering with a drink should remove them from the situation and contact authorities. Tips to protect yourself and your friends against drink tampering include:
• Know that both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks can be drugged;
• Watch your drink being poured and served; and
• Never leave your drink unattended.
To report underage alcohol violations, contact OIU by calling #677. To report someone tampering with drinks, contact 911.
