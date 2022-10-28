COLUMBUS, Ohio – In honor of Veterans Day, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), in cooperation with U.S. Hotels, will offer U.S. military, both active duty and veterans, a 30% discount off one camping, getaway rental, state-operated cabin, or resort lodge stay during the month of November.

“It is an honor to support the men and women who are and have proudly served our country,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “This is a great way for these heroes to make amazing memories with their families and friends at our state parks.”


