PIKETON- The weather is cooling, but it's already time to start making preparations for the next year of 4-H programming in Pike County.
Over the past year, more than 700 county youth enrolled in the Pike County 4-H program. Now, the program is seeking new volunteers before 2021 concludes.
These volunteers can either assist or start a new club that holds at least six meetings per year between October and November. In total, there are over 260 projects - just under 50 of those being animal-related - that span shooting sports, fishing, gardening, sewing, and more.
To participate, volunteers must meet the following requirements prior to Friday, Dec. 31, 2021:
- Complete the Ohio 4-H Volunteer application form
- Complete an Ohio State University Policy 1.50 training regarding child abuse/neglect
- Read and sign the Ohio 4-H Volunteer Standards of Behavior
- Read and sign the Pike County "Code of Conduct" form
- Complete interview with the 4-H Youth Development Educator
- Must have an approved fingerprint BCI check on file at the State 4-H Office
- Must attend the new volunteer training
Those interested in volunteering can pick up an application at the OSU Pike County Extension office at 313 Mill St. in Piketon or can download an application by visiting.
The office can be reached at 740-289-4837.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.