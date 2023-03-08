PIKETON - Piketon Village Council met in regular session Monday evening and heard about an update on the Wings and Strings event.
Wings and Strings was a two-day music event held in Piketon last year. Rick Greene, co-organizer of the event, addressed council about things that could be improved or upgraded from last and observations from last year of what could be done differently.
"If you're interested in doing the program again, we can do it similarly to what we did last year. It was a good event (last year). It was a free event. I thought it was well attended. I would guess we had 300 people there," Greene said.
Village Administrator Jennifer Chandler added that the quality of the musicians was "outstanding."
"All things go into our production," Greene said. "From the quality of the musicians to the way we treat people, to the amenities we provide, to the professional appearance of the event, it was a success all around."
Greene said he thinks small, free shows will continue to grow. One of the main reasons is because it's free. Greene said other music festivals he organizes that charge to get have had to raise ticket prices.
"Whenever you raise ticket prices, that's a challenge," Greene said. "Free events are particularly attractive. As long as you have a stage, place, power and you put a free event on, you can grow. I see tremendous potential for this particular event.
"We will put on whatever event is within your budget," Greene told council. According to Greene, last year council donated $10,000. Greene asked council to look at increasing that number to give the event a "more professional" atmosphere and possibly draw a better crop of talent.
"It's just like anything," Greene said. "You have a budget to consider. It's what you want to invest versus the kind of event you want to have. We can work with whatever budget you have."
Greene thinks the event can draw people to the area and that is good for the local hotels and restaurants.
"The idea is to put people in the Comfort Inn," Green said. "We can do that if we have a budget to bring a band that will draw people."
Councilman Vic Brushart said he was glad to see that the event was happening again.
