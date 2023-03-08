Village of Piketon logo

PIKETON - Piketon Village Council met in regular session Monday evening and heard about an update on the Wings and Strings event.

Wings and Strings was a two-day music event held in Piketon last year. Rick Greene, co-organizer of the event, addressed council about things that could be improved or upgraded from last and observations from last year of what could be done differently.


