When members of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors met recently to discuss 2020 strategy and planning, submitted photos of this year’s community clean-up and beautification projects were reviewed.
According to Shirley Bandy, executive director of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce, “Spring clean-up started out as an idea and grew into a community challenge that lasted throughout the months of 2019 and became known as the Chamber Challenge.”
“Numerous clubs, businesses and organizations participated in the challenge that kicked off as part of the annual event sponsored by Pike Soil and Water Conservation District, Pike County Solid Waste District and the Pike County Farm Bureau,” Bandy said. “Projects ranged from painting, mowing, planting flowers, trash pick-up and complete landscaping in some areas.”
Groups participating in the Chamber Challenge were asked to submit “Before” and “After” photos to highlight their projects and tag the chamber Facebook with #GreaterPike. Bandy said that the chamber committee was prepared to select the winning projects but were unable to to select winners because “all of the projects were amazing.”
“Properties from throughout the county saw major improvements,” Bandy said. “Groups worked in area parks, neighborhoods, cemeteries and abandoned lots to care for and beautify the area. They battled high temperatures, extreme humidity, bugs and hazardous conditions with debris from some properties.”
Among those taking part in the project were volunteers for the annual Camp Creek Community Clean-Up Day, Buchanan Buccaneers 4-H group, Community Action Committee (CAC) employees, Home Helpers Home Care, and others.
“In review of the competition the committee determined the Chamber Challenge was an example of a true ‘win-win-win’ situation in life!”, Bandy said. “The improved properties, the fun and experience that was shared by the groups that participated, and the friendships that were made by working together for a better community all made for a winning combination!
“All Chamber Challenge participants were entered into a lottery-style drawing and $50 gift cards were presented to Home Helpers Home Care, Community Action Committee of Pike County and the Buchanan Buccaneers 4-H Club.”
On behalf of the chamber, Bandy expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to business partners and community members for being good neighbors and showing their community pride.
“We look forward to 2020,” she said.
