Atomic Credit Union would like to congratulate Sandy Swindler on her retirement! Sandy began her career at Atomic Credit Union in March of 1997 as a part-time teller. She served in various positions and her commitment and dedication throughout the years led her to become the VP of Organizational Development. Her contributions will always be valued and remembered as she played an important role in the growth and success of Atomic Credit Union during her 24 years of service. Thank you Sandy for your dedication, leadership and friendship! Sandy will be greatly missed and we extend our warmest wishes to her on her retirement.
Atomic Credit Union wishes longtime employee happy retirement
