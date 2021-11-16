PIKETON— Word Alive Fellowship hosted our first official Women’s luncheon Saturday, Nov. 13. This event was located at Miracle City/ Word Alive Fellowship on Commercial Blvd.
We are a group of women in the faith based community who commit to creating an environment of belonging. Together we learn about our spiritual callings and mandate to come in alignment with God‘s biblical truth.
We network with influential female leaders throughout Ohio. We educate and connect our audience with resources, organizations and tools that will help them impact their Sphere of influence.
We work to inspire women to empower their communities through the Seven Cultural Mountain concept.
We do this because we believe we are called for such a time as this!! Ruth Edmonds was the keynote speaker.
Ruth is a former Columbus NAACP President, licensed and ordained minister who serves on the ministry leadership team at Columbus Christian Center, and a member of the inaugural class of the Club for Growth fellows, a fellowship focused on pro-growth, limited government policies.
We look forward to hosting more Christian Women’s event in the near future.
For more information on future events, please contact Word Alive Women’s group: April Brown (740)-708-6130.
