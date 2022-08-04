Pike County Senior Fair Board member Wes Davis (holding the microphone) draws the applause of everyone surrounding him and the crowd in the grandstands Monday night after announcing that the current structure will be replaced with a new one prior to the 2023 Pike County Fair. Standing beside Davis are Pike County Commissioners Jerry Miller, Tony Montgomery, and Jeff Chattin.
After the 2022 Pike County Fair comes to an end, the grandstands shown here will be a thing of the past. Originally built in 1958, they will be replaced by a new one that will seat 2,000, be handicap accessible, have a roof and a press box.
PIKETON — Monday night, at the Pike County Fair, the Pike County Commissioner announced that a new grandstand will be erected in time for the 2023 Pike County Fair.
“We always look to make the best better, as the 4-H motto says,” Fair Board member Wes Davis said.
Davis then made the big announcement of the evening.
“The Pike County Fair Board along with a partnership from the Pike County Commissioners have signed the contract for a new grandstand to be installed by the 2023 fair.”
Davis said the new grandstand will seat 2,000 people, be handicap accessible, have a roof and have a press box.
“We’re very proud of our fairgrounds,” commissioner Tony Montgomery said. “The Fair Board in the last few years has done an outstanding job. We have new buildings everywhere, participation is up, and it’s just a great gem for the county. We can’t thank the fair board enough for the work they do and the effort they put in. It’s just outstanding what they do.”
Montgomery said the commissioners are happy to announce the construction of the new grandstand and called it the “last piece to really bring our fair to the level we want to see it as far as buildings are concerned.”
“Hopefully it can be used, quite often, for events, for concerts and things like that,” Montgomery said. “We appreciate the Fair Board, we appreciate the crowd, and let’s make this a great fair.”
During the commissioners meeting, Thursday morning, Montgomery said the grandstand is one of the last structures left at the fairgrounds that was built in the 1950s.
“It’s got some structural problems,” Montgomery said. “It was going to get we can’t use it. It needs to be replaced. if we’re going to replace it and we’re going to spend the money, we might as well spend on something that can be used better and hold a bigger crowd.”
Montgomery said that opens up opportunities for the fairgrounds to attract bigger entertainment and bigger shows.
“Not just during the fair,” Montgomery continued. “Our fair is outstanding the way it is and does a great job, but the plan is for it (the new grandstand) to be utilized more during the off-season. With something that can hold a couple thousand people, you can put on a pretty good show. Draw a big crowd to the county, bring in a lot of revenue, and help the business.
At the current time, the new grandstand will not house concessions or restrooms, but the commissioners look to add those facilities “hopefully in the very near future.”
“Last year or the year before, we granted some dollars to the Fair Board, to add campsites,” commissioner Jerry Miller said. “Because campsites generate revenue and more people, so we thought it would be a good use of county dollars to grow the fairgrounds and the same thing is true with the grandstand. Putting money in the fair benefits the most people of probably anything we could do. But as far as development and infrastructure, to put something at the fairgrounds something everyone can make use of.”
Montgomery said that the county built one horse barn, through a capital grant, and the fair barn built one. The number of horses grew from 30 to 40, to this year, 84 entries.
“Each kid with a horse brings a family,” Montgomery said. “If Little Suzie is riding her horse at the fair, not only are mom and dad going to come. Aunts, uncles are going to come and grandpa and grandma are going to come watch her ride her horse.”
“It’s easier to help an entity that is already doing a good job themselves,” Miller said. “The Fair Board has been aggressive and successful. They have replaced almost every livestock barn. It (the grandstand) is the last major structure on the property that is remaining built in 1958. When we see folks (the Fair Board) making an effort, working hard, being successful, bringing in bigger acts, more activities, It’s a lot easier to assist them.”
