Paint Valley ADAMH has announced the winners of this year’s “Write in Red” Red Ribbon Week Essay Contest. The contest encourages students to live a drug-free lifestyle.

Twenty students from Ross, Pike, Pickaway, Highland and Fayette counties were selected to receive a prize of $100 for their Red Ribbon Essays. Western’s Haley Cress won in the school’s Jr. High division, and Gracie Satterfield won in the High School division. They are pictured here with Western High School Principal Carrie Gast.

