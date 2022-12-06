On Tuesday, Nov. 22 Pike Outreach received more than 5,000 items donated by the students of Jasper Elementary School.

“This project came to light when I recently took over the ‘Streaks as Leaders’ group at Jasper Elementary,” Jasper Elementary teacher Jennifer Buckler said. “This is a group of self selected fourth grade students that had the desire to be a leaders and learn how to be leaders in their home, school and community.”


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments