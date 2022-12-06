Members of the Piketon High School basketball team gets ready to load a UHaul truck full of food donated by Jasper Elementary School students. The food will go to Pike Outreach to help families in need.
This UHaul truck full of boxes of food donations will make its way to Pike Outreach to assist families in need. The donations came from Pre-K through fourth grade students at Jasper Elementary School.
Photo submitted by Sherre Kinnison
Members of the Piketon High School basketball team gets ready to load a UHaul truck full of food donated by Jasper Elementary School students. The food will go to Pike Outreach to help families in need.
Photo submitted by Sherre Kinnison
Students from Jasper Elementary School surrounded by more than 5,000 items of food that was donated to Pike Outreach to assist families in need.
On Tuesday, Nov. 22 Pike Outreach received more than 5,000 items donated by the students of Jasper Elementary School.
“This project came to light when I recently took over the ‘Streaks as Leaders’ group at Jasper Elementary,” Jasper Elementary teacher Jennifer Buckler said. “This is a group of self selected fourth grade students that had the desire to be a leaders and learn how to be leaders in their home, school and community.”
Buckler said that after being hired by the board of education for this position, she sat down with the Jasper principal, Mrs. Jessica Brust, to discuss her goals and visions for this group.
“At this time, she suggested I start with a community service project. All Pre-K through fourth grade students at Jasper Elementary assisted in this successful project.”
Buckler said members of the Piketon High School National Honor Society, each morning, went into the classrooms to assist in collecting the items and collect daily donation data.
“We were blessed with several local small businesses that donated items to be raffled daily. Classrooms received one ticket per item donated daily. This really helped us reach our goal,” Buckler said. “The kids first set the goal of 1,000 items; we were close to 5,500 items donated.”
Buckler wanted to give a special thank you to — Art & Kayla Robbins, Dr. Cohen, Dressed by Jenny, Piketon Giovannis, Steele’s Loft, Brenda at Realtec and Brewster’s Hometown Pharmacy.
“Once I realized how large our collection was going to be, I knew that I would need some assistance in loading it. I reached out to Kyle Miller, Piketon High School Basketball coach, and he quickly arranged for eight young men to be available,” Buckler said. “They helped load all the items into a Uhaul and joined my 25 fourth grade students on our field trip to the food pantry. They assisted in unloading every box, as well as unboxing and sorting the items. They were textbook leaders.
“This project was heartwarming. One of my fourth graders commented as we were loading the bus to return to school ‘I feel really good about helping out!’” Buckler said. “Without a prompt. Without a leading conversation. Just by actively being put in a situation to do the right thing without expecting anything in return.”
Buckler said her goal is to continue promoting kindness, leadership and life skills that aren’t necessarily being assessed.
“My students are capable of so much more than a test score and I want to encourage them to follow their dreams, reach past the stars and support their community always.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.