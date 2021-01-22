The Pike County General Health District released its latest COVID-19 update on its Facebook page on Thursday, Jan. 21. According to Thursday’s report, there have been 27 new cases reported and 10 new recoveries in the county.
The total number of cases in Pike County since the pandemic began is now up to 1,787, with 983 of those cases being found in females and 804 in males. There are also currently 7 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county, and 126 active cases in the county.
Another statistic that is unfortunate to report is the death total in Pike County, which has recently risen to 19, with the latest deaths being reported by the Health District on Jan. 18.
The vaccination process is well underway in Pike County, as 805 COVID-19 vaccines have already been administered among Pike County residents.
The Health District also announced this week that there would be a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Pike County Fairgrounds beginning on Thursday. Tents were set up for the event, which vaccinated approximately 205 people. All slots were full for Thursday’s drive-thru clinic and the Health District stated on its Facebook page that more vaccinations would be scheduled for Friday. Overall, the effort was organized as a big step in completing phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccination plan which was originally rolled out by the Ohio Department of Health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.